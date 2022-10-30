More secrets emerge about 'scandal-plagued' NC MAGA candidate

According to a report from the Daily Beast, with the midterm election just days away, more and more questions are being raised about a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate seeking a re-districted open House seat in North Carolina with the GOP nominee being coy about her marital history -- among other issues.

As the report notes, Sandy Smith, who is opposing Democrat Donald Davis in a revamped district that would have gone for Joe Biden over Donald Trump 53.2 percent to 45.9 in 2020, has so far avoided the scrutiny that many other MAGA-adjacent Republican candidates have been subjected to.

As the Beast's Jeffrey Billman wrote, back on Oct. 6, Smith told an interviewer that she has been married three times, but it seems to have slipped her mind that she was part of another marriage.

"In fact, Smith has been married at least four times, The Daily Beast has learned. The Republican congressional candidate’s current marriage to businessman William Smith and two earlier marriages—to Randall Auman Jr. from 1995 to 2001 and Eric Goranson from 2007 to 2010—have previously been reported. But Washington State family court records obtained by The Daily Beast reveal that Smith also married a man named Ken Davis on Dec. 23, 2003, then divorced him a year later," he wrote before adding that there are, "fresh questions about Smith’s past. They also underline the concerns establishment Republicans have harbored about Smith’s viability."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'I don't think it matters': Chris Christie tells panel of women abortion isn't 'important'



At issue, beyond her attendance at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally and a trail of "unhinged" social media posts, is a history of domestic violence involving one of her husbands --who claims she tried to run him down with a car -- and her daughter, among other disputes.

"After an argument on July 9, 2012, Smith’s then-17-year-old daughter sought a protective order against her mother in Lenoir County, North Carolina, alleging that she 'held me down by my hair and punched me in the face with a closed fist.' Her daughter, whom The Daily Beast is not naming, also said Smith called her a 'slut, c*nt, b*tch, whore, tramp, loser, crackhead, trailer park trash, etc.,' according to the request for a protective order she filed two days later."

The report adds Smith has denied the accusations.

According to Western Carolina University political scientist Christopher Cooper, it is probably a good thing for the Republican candidate that she hasn't drawn more attention.

“It seems to be the Sandy Smith strategy to avoid the media and hope for a good year for Republicans,” Cooper explained. “Given the set of circumstances she has, that’s probably a pretty good political play. The more attention there is on her as a candidate, the worse I think it’s going to be for her candidacy and for the Republican Party.”

You can read more here: