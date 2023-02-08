Sarah Huckabee Sanders trashed for claiming she felt like she was in the military on a trip with Trump

Among the things that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) said when giving her GOP response to the State of the Union address was a trip with then-President Trump to Afghanistan, claiming that she felt like she was in the military herself.
When MSNBC returned to their panel of commentators after the Sanders speech, host Rachel Maddow made it clear she was "not in the military."
But it was Nicolle Wallace that pointed out that touting former Donald Trump as some kind of savior to servicemen and women is against everything that has been reported about the ex-commander-in-chief.
"Just on a factual basis, which isn't where she's hanging, Donald Trump's known — and was reported extensively — in some of the most harrowing book reporting, to have believed that the men and women who served in the military, and died, were 'suckers and losers.' He was especially disgusted by men and women who had been injured, in the service of our country. Something that is so sadistic that I don't even like remembering it. So, to paint him as some historic, heroic commander-in-chief is appalling."
