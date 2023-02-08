'A public beat down': Never Trumpers heap praise on Biden's handling of MAGA congress

President Joe Biden endured many interruptions from the far-right during the State of the Union, but among those Republicans and former Republican allies, there was a shock seeing him go after the House GOP, "and win."

“Joe Biden sparring with the crowd and winning wasn’t something I expected," said former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

"Whoa. It’s not often you see an 80-year-old man giving a public beat down to 222 grown adults, but my word. What a night," said former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL).

Posting a photo of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in one of her screaming fits from the back row, Kinzinger asked how she could possibly be the leader of his party.

"My fellow Republicans… you really want this as a role model for your kids? Do you really think the next generation will want to be part of this? I don’t," he said, going on to call for her censure for her behavior.

As Raw Story reported earlier, Greene at one point screamed "LIAR" when Biden said that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. It was part of a proposal presented by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) during the last election cycle. It was roundly denounced by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Biden managed to get everyone in the room to agree they would never cut the programs and "show seniors by standing up."

"So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books," said Biden. The room stood.

