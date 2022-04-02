'Not this again': Sarah Palin critics turn out in droves after she announces run for Congress
Critics of Sarah Palin came out of the woodwork late Friday after the former half-term Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential candidate announced she is running for the House seat that opened up with the death of Rep. Don Young (R).

In an announcement posted to Twitter, the lawmaker who had been splitting her time between Alaska and Arizona stated, "Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years."

Twitter commenters were split between those who wondered if it was an elaborate April Fools joke -- complete with campaign website -- and those who are not looking forward to her re-emergence into the public square with one critic imploring, "Not this again. Alaska, you can do better."

