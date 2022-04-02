'Not this again': Sarah Palin critics turn out in droves after she announces run for Congress

Critics of Sarah Palin came out of the woodwork late Friday after the former half-term Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential candidate announced she is running for the House seat that opened up with the death of Rep. Don Young (R).
In an announcement posted to Twitter, the lawmaker who had been splitting her time between Alaska and Arizona stated, "Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years."
Twitter commenters were split between those who wondered if it was an elaborate April Fools joke -- complete with campaign website -- and those who are not looking forward to her re-emergence into the public square with one critic imploring, "Not this again. Alaska, you can do better."
You can see a sampling of comments below
You couldn\u2019t cut it as a Governor, you certainly wouldn\u2019t cut in Congress.— Kassan - Meidas Mighty OG \u24c2\ufe0f\u24c2\ufe0f (@Kassan - Meidas Mighty OG \u24c2\ufe0f\u24c2\ufe0f) 1648862304
She\u2019s baa-cc-kk! Sarah Palin is running for the late Rep. Don Young\u2019s vacated U.S. House seat in Alaska. Encore for @UVA\u2019s Tina Fey on @nbcsnl.— Larry Sabato (@Larry Sabato) 1648867848
I\u2019ll tell you who I haven\u2019t missed: Sarah Palin.— Michael Ian Black (@Michael Ian Black) 1648859991
Welcome back, Sarah Palin. The GOP has devolved to levels of stupidity you could only dream of and you'll now have to try harder to stand out at being atrocious. \n\nRemarkable as this is to say, the odds are not in your favor.— Rex Huppke (@Rex Huppke) 1648865355
Michele Bachmann and Sarah Palin in the news? I feel ten years younger!— David Corn (@David Corn) 1648862707
Sarah Palin reminds you that Alaska is the most beautiful state she ever got bored of governing.— John Fugelsang (@John Fugelsang) 1648860795
Palin will be perfectly on brand for todays house GOPhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/04/01/sarah-palin-alaska-congress-running/\u00a0\u2026— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1648865263
Genuinely thought this was an April Fools joke. But then the New York Times wrote about it.https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/01/us/politics/sarah-palin-running-congress-alaska.html\u00a0\u2026— Geoffrey Skelley (@Geoffrey Skelley) 1648858897
I think it's kinda poetic that it's all gonna begin, and end, in Sarah Palin.— Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Rachel Bitecofer \ud83d\udcc8\ud83d\udd2d\ud83c\udf4c\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648866758
Marge Three Names: \u201cDon\u2019t you know I\u2019m loco, ese?\u201d\n\nSarah Palin: \u201cHold my White Claw\u201d— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1648864615
Sarah Palin announcing her political comeback on April Fools\u2019 Day is exactly the type of bad judgment we\u2019ve come to expect from her— Jessy Han (@Jessy Han) 1648858768
Come get your girl @SteveSchmidtSES \n\nYou own this mess, clean it up— melanie commins (@melanie commins) 1648860684
Oh hell no. The late night comedians are probably ecstatic. \nAlaskan, not so much— STEVE (@STEVE) 1648861349