Steve Schmidt brutally crushes Sarah Palin's desire to be the center of attention again
Sarah Palin (Facebook)

In a deep dive into Sarah Palin's re-emergence onto the political scene after her career as a reality TV star flattened out, former GOP campaign manager Steve Schmidt poured cold water on her aspirations, saying the world has moved on without her and she's not all that interesting in a world preoccupied with whatever Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are saying and doing.

With Politico contributor Joanna Weiss detailing the former half-term governor's political rise and fall, Schmidt-- who oversaw Republican Sen. John McCain's ill-fated presidential campaign with the Alaskana conservative as his running mate -- said Palin was always more interested in fame.

Speaking with Weiss, Schmidt recalled when he met with the then-obscure Alaska governor before she met with candidate McCain, claiming, "I said to her: Your life will change forever if you say ‘yes,’ because you soon will be one of the most famous people in the world,” adding that "when fame struck... she loved it."

“She was intoxicated by it. She was enthralled by it" he added.

Continuing in that vein, Schmidt explained that times were different back then.

“The highest goal in society was not being famous to be famous. Politics made you famous for sure, but fame was secondary for the pursuit of power, which is what politics until that moment was all about," he stated. "She became a politician who said: I don’t want the power, I can take the fame.”

Now, as Weiss wrote, citing Reps. Greene and Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), "a new brand of politician, emboldened by Trump’s success, was going farther than Palin ever had, in terms of both rhetoric and shameless pursuit of fame."

Adding, "The white-hot anger these figures have drawn from many on the left and center — and the countervailing excitement from the far right — is, in many ways, a confirmation of their strategy," Schmidt pointed out that Palin -- in todays environment -- would scarcely stand out in the crowd of far-right lawmakers trampling each other to get in front of the cameras.

With Weiss writing Palin is "... a gentle reality TV star, a retro act on the lecture circuit, a relic of the past," Schmidt contributed, "She’s not the most extreme, she’s not the most ignorant, she’s not the most venal, she’s not the most malice (sic). She’s just kind of the oldest now.”

You can read more here.

SmartNews