Sarah Sanders gets shredded for her ‘meaningless’ attack on Big Tech

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders got shredded in a local newspaper this week for delivering a speech decrying the influence of the tech industry that the editorial's authors denounced as "meaningless."

The Arkansas Times has now published an op-ed written by nonprofit organization For AR People that takes Sanders to task for supposedly using her platform to rack up points that could help her win a future nationwide Republican primary rather than help people living in Arkansas.

"Internet safety and teen mental health are two interconnected and complex issues that require complex solutions in order to be effective," the authors argue. "All this bill does is require parental consent for minors to access social media. For crying out loud, kids are building apps for their schools, and Sanders thinks an ID requirement will stop them from scrolling Twitter? The kids are smarter than she thinks."

The authors also question whether the act will even be enforceable after Sanders signs it into law.

"Legal minds appear certain this legislation won’t be enforceable due to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), a federal law that preempts state attempts to add additional requirements to social media companies," they write. "There is also the issue of that pesky Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution, as this policy is likely to impact interstate commerce."

Taken together, they conclude that the bill, "just like everything she’s done for the past two months, does nothing for those who actually need help in Arkansas."