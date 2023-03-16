Trump rages as his former 'sleazebag disbarred lawyer' spills the beans to grand jury
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is decidedly not happy that his former attorney has spent the week talking to a grand jury in New York.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president raged that longtime "fixer" Michael Cohen went before a grand jury this week and spilled details about the alleged hush money scheme to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump also lobbed in personal insults at Cohen for good measure.

"Does anybody believe that SleazeBag disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen went before a Grand Jury yesterday, and did little but talk about it today?" Trump wrote. "You’re not allowed to do that, just like in Georgia where the Juror was severely admonished for 'talking.' Cohen has no credibility at any level - A Total Loser!"

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Furious' Marjorie Taylor Greene demands GOP beats 'war drums' against Mexican cartels

The reason Cohen is a problematic witness for prosecutors is that he went to jail in part for perjuring himself on behalf of Trump and at Trump's behest.

Reporting from earlier on Thursday from The Guardian's Hugo Lowell claimed that Trump's current lawyers also visited prosecutors in New York this week in an effort to talk them out of indicting their client.

According to Lowell, the attorneys argued to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg that Trump would have made the hush-money payments to Daniels even if he weren't running for president, as they were simply intended to save trouble with his marriage to Melania Trump.

SmartNews