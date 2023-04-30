Gov. Sarah Sanders' first 100 days were filled with 'embarrassing fumbles' as she 'stomped on the poor': analyst

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' first 100 days as the new governor of Arkansas has just wrapped up and it was a portrait of "embarrassing" social media "fumbles" and a concerted effort to hurt poor people in her state.

According to an analysis and compilation of Sanders' lowlights by Salon's Rae Hodge, it has been a rocky start for the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

When it comes to the new governor pushing her agenda through the Republican Party-dominated legislature, Hodge referred to the Austin Bailey and Lindsey Millar of the Arkansas Times who wrote, "Saying it's the worst session ever feels trite, too flip to capture the brutality heaped on all but the wealthiest and most insulated."

They added, "A pliable legislature stomped on the poor, indulged the rich and threw teachers, librarians, children and trans people under the bus, all because the MAGA governor told them to."

Of note, Hodge was Sanders' universally ridiculed "Real women don't have to fake it" Twitter post which led one journalist to simply reply, "Dear lord."

"Sure, it would be easy to capture her first 100 days in the series of embarrassing fumbles noted online," Hodge explained. "Then there's Sanders' terrifically embarrassing Instagram hype videos, featuring her pitched-down monotonous voice atop what sounds like a electronic dance track from the most painfully sober club you've never been to. "

Then there are her legislative efforts.



"Amid the flood of cookie-cutter MAGA bills that Sanders has shepherded through her statehouse, the ones with the greatest potential for long term damage aren't the high-profile, hot-button bills. Rather, Sanders' keenest stabs into Arkansas' future came with her attacks on public school funding and criminal justice reforms.," Hodge wrote, "The LEARNS Act boosted starting teacher pay from $36,000 to $50,000, but that bump came at a steep price decried by many Arkansas' teachers. The law created publicly funded vouchers — worth 90% of the per pupil funding a school receives from the state — that can be used to pay for private or parochial schools, or even home school. They're called Education Freedom Accounts."

According to the report, it may take months for the impact of Sanders' agenda to hit home with her constituents.

The report added "If Sanders has ambitions to become a national figure in Republican politics, as she clearly does, that looks so far like an effort to combine her MAGA-world credentials with a 'back to the future' paleo-GOP focus on punishing the most vulnerable members of society."

"In that respect, the gavel ending Arkansas' legislative session was merciful."

