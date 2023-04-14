Sarah Sanders blames 'design error' for form asking job applicants to name something nice about her

The office of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) is blaming a controversial state job application form demanding prospective hires write a short essay on what they admire about her most on a "design error," reported the Arkansas Times on Friday.

The strange requirement on the form, intended for people applying to serve on state boards and commissions, was first revealed earlier this week.

"News broke this week that the online application for people hoping to serve on one of Arkansas’s dozens of boards and commissions included the question, 'What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?'" reported Austin Bailey. "The next day, that online application form was missing. It’s back up now, but the questions are different. And sure, the Sanders administration’s explanation about the snafu makes sense. Who among us hasn’t accidentally required job applicants to write 500-word essays on how great we are?"

According to Sanders spokesperson Alexa Henning, that question was intended only for people applying for summer internships, not official positions on state boards.

"It’s an interesting concept," wrote Bailey. "Here at the Arkansas Times, we never thought to pressure potential interns to spew accolades and sweet nothings about Publisher Alan Leveritt. Still, we’ll grant that requiring a loyalty oath from interns is slightly less cringe than requiring it of, say, an Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board member."

Sanders previously served as former President Donald Trump's press secretary, where she became infamous for her habitual false statements and lies — one of the most serious being a case when she was forced to admit to federal investigators that she made up her claim that "countless" FBI agents told her they were happy the former president fired agency director James Comey.