Texas GOP shamed for mourning death of anti-vaxx official -- without mentioning he died from COVID-19
The Texas Republican Party faced backlash for issuing a statement that mourned the passing of an official without mentioning that he'd died from the coronavirus.

Scott Apley, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee, had mocked vaccines and other COVID-19 safety measures for months on his social media accounts before being admitted to a hospital with pneumonia-like symptoms, and his wife also became infected.

His condition worsened after he was hooked to a ventilator, and he died Wednesday -- five days after sharing anti-vaccine content on Facebook -- but the state GOP he served did not list his cause of death.

The state GOP faced condemnation and shame for obscuring the role COVID-19 played in Apley's death.









