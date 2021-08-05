Texas GOP shamed for mourning death of anti-vaxx official -- without mentioning he died from COVID-19

The Texas Republican Party faced backlash for issuing a statement that mourned the passing of an official without mentioning that he'd died from the coronavirus.
Scott Apley, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee, had mocked vaccines and other COVID-19 safety measures for months on his social media accounts before being admitted to a hospital with pneumonia-like symptoms, and his wife also became infected.
His condition worsened after he was hooked to a ventilator, and he died Wednesday -- five days after sharing anti-vaccine content on Facebook -- but the state GOP he served did not list his cause of death.
The state GOP faced condemnation and shame for obscuring the role COVID-19 played in Apley's death.
