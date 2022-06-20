Illinois GOP congressional candidate spent nearly $20,000 in campaign cash on private jet for Rudy Giuliani: report

On Monday, the Daily Herald reported that Scott Kaspar, a Republican congressional candidate in the Chicago suburbs, spent nearly $20,000 in campaign funds chartering a private plane for Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani.

According to the report, he also paid out $15,000 to a consulting company owned by Bernard Kerik, another Trump ally and former New York City Police Commissioner, who had given his endorsement to Kaspar. Kerik went to prison for tax fraud and received a pardon from the former president.

"Kaspar ... spent $18,810 to charter a private jet in May for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, [a] high-profile supporter with Trump ties," reported Russell Lissau. "Kaspar said the plane was used to bring Kerik and Giuliani — Trump's former attorney — to the district for a $500-per-person campaign fundraiser and endorsement announcement in Oak Brook. 'Security is a concern for the mayor, and my campaign was happy to provide the mayor with secure travel accommodations in and out of the district,' Kaspar said."

This report comes as Giuliani faces renewed scrutiny for his role in the plot by Trump allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election by having former Vice President Mike Pence throw out electoral votes in states won by President Joe Biden.

READ: Pressure on Trump and his allies intensifies as Jan. 6 committee rolls out shocking new evidence

He has asserted that everything about the plan was "perfectly legal," even though other Trump legal allies like John Eastman — who drafted the memo to outline the plan — privately admitted it wasn't.

"The newly redrawn 6th District includes much of the West and Southwest suburbs in Cook and DuPage counties," noted the report. "The Democratic candidates are incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove; U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, who now represents the 3rd District but opted to run in the 6th after new boundaries were drawn; and Chicagoan Charles Hughes."