'Huge conflict of interest': Expert slams Republicans involved in J6 for not recusing from investigation of FBI
Scott Perry for Congress on Facebook.

During ABC's "This Week" on the Sunday talk show circuit, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), one of the key congressional figures who supported the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a person at the heart of the DOJ investigation, made clear he wouldn't recuse himself from a proposed select subcommittee into whether the DOJ and FBI handled these investigations appropriately.

"Why should I be limited, why should anybody be limited, just because someone has made an accusation?" said Perry. "Everyone in America is innocent until proven otherwise. And I would say this: the American people are really, really tired of the persecution and the instruments of federal power being used against them.

Speaking to anchor Jake Tapper on Monday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," Punchbowl News editor Heather Caygle tore into Perry's signaled intention to interfere in investigations into himself.

"Comment? Thoughts?" asked Tapper.

"There's obviously, at the very least, the appearance of a huge potential conflict of interest here, right?" said Caygle. "And it's not just Scott Perry. There are others, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, other people who were under federal investigation or were, you know, had ties to some of these investigations, potentially, who could serve on this committee."

"I mean, the thing to know about the select committee is the language authorizing it is very broad," said Caygle. "So you don't have to be a member of the Judiciary Committee to serve on this committee, even though it's House, under the Judiciary Committee. The members get access to the same intelligence that the Intel Committee gets, which is just unheard of on the Hill. And the budget is rumored to be the size, or larger, of the January 6 budget. So we're talking about a multi-million-dollar select panel, and it's just unheard of."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Heather Caygle calls out "huge conflict of interest" in GOP investigations www.youtube.com

