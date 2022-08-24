GOP's Scott Perry sues to block DOJ from reviewing his phone for Jan. 6 evidence
House Homeland Security Oversight and Management Efficiency Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Scott Perry makes opening remarks during a hearing on “critical canine contributions to the DHS mission’” in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2017. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) is suing to prevent the Department of Justice from reviewing the contents of his cell phone as part of an investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

FBI agents seized the Pennsylvania Republican's phone on Aug. 9 and turned it over to the Justice Department's inspector general, who is leading an inquiry into Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss, and investigators say Perry played a key role by connecting the former president with former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, reported Politico.

“[F]ederal agents should not be given carte blanche to root around in Rep. Perry’s phone data looking for evidence that they hope might further their investigation,” wrote Perry’s attorneys John Rowley and John Irving wrote in a 16-page suit filed last week in Washington D.C. federal court.

The suit indicates that investigators have not yet examined his phone and are seeking a second search warrant that would cover the review, but Perry is fighting that effort and wants the government to return his phone and all of its data.

RELATED: Capitol rioter made threatening comments against FBI in response to Mar-A-Lago search: 'Hang the traitors'

The GOP lawmaker claims the data on his phone includes material protected by attorney-client privilege, marital privilege and a constitutional clause that shields members of Congress to most legal action related to their official duties.

SmartNews