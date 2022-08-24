Capitol rioter made threatening comments against FBI in response to Mar-A-Lago search: 'Hang the traitors'
A self-confessed U.S. Capitol rioter who has managed to avoid criminal charges has been making online threats against FBI agents in response to the search of Mar-A-Lago.

Brandon Lee Sanders has claimed to have entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and insists he'd do it again, and researchers at the nonprofit Advance Democracy linked him to menacing comments posted on Reddit and the rabidly pro-Trump forum The Donald, reported Vice.

“Everyone in [the] FBI involved is complicit in Overthrow of Our Republic and must face the Guillotine!” Sanders wrote two days after the Mar-A-Lago search, and the same day offered another comment on the investigation. “Just figured I’d come in here and agree with you and cement my reputation as a ‘domestic terrorist’ with the FBI. F*ck the FBI- hang the traitors.”

“We need trials, jail, and executions where appropriate," he posted last week. "The time for playing nice is long gone, they had their chances numerous times. I’m done, no compromise and no reconciliation.”

Capitol rioter Tyler Welsh Slaeker, who is awaiting sentencing for taking part in the insurrection, also posted "civil war" threats on TheDonald in response to the search, and an Ohio man attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati with a nail gun and AR-style rifle before dying in a shootout with police, but Sanders is among the few who have been positively identified

Researchers identified him using information he had shared on his online accounts, including YouTube and LinkedIn, and they concluded he had access to numerous weapons and may belong to a militia group.

They also determined that he worked for an Irish-owned engineering company.

Sanders did not respond to requests for comment, and his profiled on TheDonald disappeared after Vice contacted him.

