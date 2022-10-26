Arizona GOP boss goes to Supreme Court in bid to block Jan. 6 committee from obtaining her communications
Andy Biggs and Kelli Ward / Gage Skidmore

The chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party is seeking to get emergency relief from the Supreme Court to quash a subpoena from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Kelli Ward argued in August that "thousands" of Republicans would be implicated if the select committee obtained her communication records.

Federal Judge Diane Humetewa ruled against Ward in September.

And then the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News Supreme Court correspondent Greg Stohr reported, "Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward asks Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena for her phone and text records."

The filing is addressed to Justice Elena Kagan, who handles "shadow docket" appeals from the 9th Circuit.

