Sean Hannity tried to get Mark Meadows to go into business with him and Rudy Giuliani: new book

In April, when several of the text messages from Mark Meadows were revealed, Fox News host Sean Hannity was exposed for working directly with Donald Trump's team to help craft an interview to make the president look good. He was also telling Meadows that Fox News could be a safe home for him after the administration inevitably ended.

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) included a new Hannity text message in his book, The Breach, that discussed starting up businesses with Rudy Giuliani.

The discussion started in a Nov. 29 text, when Hannity vented about the astronomical numbers that Joe Biden was able to garner. He simply couldn't believe that so many Americans would vote against Donald Trump.

“I’ve had my team digging into the numbers. There is no way Biden got these numbers. Just mathematically impossible. It’s so sad for this country they can pull this off in 2020. We need a major breakthrough, a video, something,” Hannity wrote, citing a report from the right-wing site, The Federalist.

“You’re exactly right. Working on breakthrough,” Meadows replied.



On Dec. 6, Meadows texted Hannity to complain about Fox colleagues like Chris Wallace, who had corrected the Trump administration after they refused to call Biden "President-Elect."

“Doing this to try and get ratings will not work in the long run,” Meadows wrote.

"Hannity had been pressing colleagues to toe the delusional Trump election line," Riggleman explained.

“I’ve been at war with them all week. We will talk wen I see u,” Hannity replied. He went on to say if Trump was kicked out of office he had ideas for Meadows.

"He wanted them to team up against Biden and to get into business together—and possibly with Rudy Giuliani," said Riggleman.

“If this doesn’t end the way we want, you me and Jay are doing 3 things together. 1- Directing legal strategies vs Biden 2- NC Real estate 3- Other business I talked to Rudy. Thx for helping him,” Hannity wrote.

Meadows didn't respond.

Raw Story is continuing to bring coverage of Riggleman's book here.