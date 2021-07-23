Sean Hannity furiously backtracks and denies he pushed his followers to get vaccinated

Fox News personality Sean Hannity made news on Monday after he urged viewers to take COVID-19 seriously only minutes after Tucker Carlson pushed anti-vax information.

"Just like we've been saying, please take COVID seriously. I can't say it enough, enough people have died, we don't need any more deaths," Hannity said. "Take it seriously."

Hannity said, "it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations."

But Hannity backed away from his own position in only 48 hours.

"For some reason, me saying take COVID seriously has finally caught up with the mob and the -- and the media. Now, I think they've got ulterior motives. They monitor this show and TV every night, and I think it has to do with the fact that -- you know, there's been this attempt to blame conservatives for the vaccine hesitancy," he said, despite working for a network that has been widely condemned its vaccine misinformation.

"Well, first of all, I'm not urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, because I'm not a doctor. That is not what I said. I said to take it seriously, it can kill you. I said to do a lot of research. If you have a phone, do your research," Hannity said.









Hannity went on to repeat his backtrack on his Fox News show:

Here is Hannity on Monday: