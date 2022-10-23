Sean Spicer berates Marjorie Taylor Greene for looking 'horrible' in NY Times interview
Photo: Al Teich/Shutterstock

Newsmax contributor Sean Spicer blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for looking "horrible" in an interview with The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Spicer told Newsmax host John Bachman that conservatives should not participate in traditional media interviews.

"Republicans sit back and think if they sit down with The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, PunchBowl News somehow they'll be liked," Spicer ranted. "Every single time that this stuff happens, they come out and they look horrible."

"This was two, three hours of her time," he continued. "I don't know what she thought she was going to get out of this except to be mocked and vilified by these reporters on the left who are then going to go — as this gentleman did — and go out and write a book and make a ton of money making her look bad."

