The Secret Service is coming under renewed scrutiny over its reporting of a car accident involving the officers carrying Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, who has long followed Secret Service scandals, the USSS first claimed that there was a "mechanical failure" during an incident carrying the VP. As it turns out, there was a car accident.

The roadway was closed at the time, but it was something that worried both the Secret Service director and the vice president, as they both feared there may have been a deliberate attempt to conceal information from the public.

"The Secret Service agent driving Harris in a sport utility vehicle struck the curb of a downtown tunnel hard enough that the vehicle’s tire needed to be replaced, bringing the motorcade to a standstill near Foggy Bottom at about 10:20 a.m., said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions," the report said.

They put Harris into another car to safely deliver her to the White House, which is routine. The area is consistent with the path that the VP would take from the Naval Observatory to the White House en route to work in the mornings.

However, the Secret Service didn't report the details of the incident to the senior leadership.

"By Monday afternoon, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle received information from other agents that the alert did not accurately convey what happened," the Post said, citing one of the people involved. "In fact, many other Secret Service agents on Harris’s detail and at the White House, as well as Harris, knew her driver had actually hit the side pavement of a tunnel."

The vice president's office released a statement saying how grateful she is for the work they do to keep her safe.

There have been questions about the Secret Service after it was revealed that former President Donald Trump may have had an altercation with agents after his speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.

Additionally, even though Congress told the USSS to preserve documents, including text messages ahead of the Jan. 6 attack, the agency deleted the conversations when doing an update to the department's technology.

Read the full report about the incident at the Washington Post.