Former ethics czar warns of 'pattern of obstruction of justice possible the DOJ' must investigate in Secret Service

President Barack Obama's former ethics czar and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen told CNN that the revelations this week that many of the same agents whose communications were completely deleted from Jan. 5 and 6 were also the same people conducting a whisper campaign against Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson after she testified to the House Select Committee.

"It's a very troubling pattern," Eisen explained. "You know, if you see one or two instances of records missing around a critical set of events, you say, well, maybe it's a coincidence.

"But when it's the Secret Service, the top leadership of DHS [the Department of Homeland Security], the Pentagon, the White House, and it doesn't stop there, because these same agents who may have failed to preserve their documents are also the ones who are alleged to have been part of a whispering campaign after Cassidy Hutchinson testified," he added. "Possible witness intimidation."

"So to me," Eisen continued, "I think there's a pattern of obstruction of justice possible that DOJ has to look into."

Not only were documents deleted in violation of record keeping laws, in the White House, former President Donald Trump was caught trying to flush documents down the toilet. The behavior reportedly clogged the White House toilets, requiring a plumber.

After leaving office, it was discovered that Trump took a truck-load of documents to Mar-a-Lago instead of being sent to the National Archives. Some of those documents were so secret or classified that they were for the president's eyes only.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the prosecutors at the Department of Justice were given the personal cell phone numbers of the Secret Service agents whose work phones were wiped.

"I worked a lot with the Secret Service when I was in the White House, and I have never heard of a case where investigators got the personal cell phone numbers this way," said Eisen.

"But I think it's merited here because if texts or other information have vanished from the official cell phones, then you have to look for alternative sources," he added. "Of course, there are also ways to reconstruct the official bodies of information, so all of that has to be looked at."

CNN host Pam Brown noted that there are divisions in the Secret Service to recover data and wondered why it wasn't possible in this instance.

