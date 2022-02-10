Trump is 'terrified' and 'mortified' already of Maggie Haberman's upcoming book: ex-White House staffer

Former communications aide Alyssa Farah revealed on "The View" Thursday that former President Donald Trump is terrified about New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and her forthcoming book about his years in office.

Haberman, who spent four years being a kind of "Trump whisperer," has actually followed Trump for much longer. Publishers will release the book on Oct. 4, 2022, just before the mid-term elections.

Farah has spent the week on "The View" as a conservative voice, but she has delivered tons of commentary on the state of the Republican Party as it moves to censure party members for their participation in the Jan. 6 investigation.

But it's the tidbits in the book that the panel was the most interested to discuss.

"I still talk to some folks in Trumpworld, the ones who have not engaged in criminality," Farah told the co-hosts. "The former president is terrified of Maggie Haberman's book. This is the first big anecdote, but there is quite a bit more to come."

"She's covered him for decades. He's scared of that," Farah added. "He is mortified."

Behar asked if Trump wasn't afraid of Bob Woodward's book Peril, which revealed recordings of Trump, showing that he knew about how dangerous COVID-19 was, but was lying to Americans that it was just "the flu."

Because she was covering New York City issues, Haberman would have frequent run-ins with Trump over development issues.



Haberman broke the news Thursday that Trump flushed documents down the toilet, causing a plumbing problem.

"What's interesting to me is I'm, like, what would be on those documents that you would be, like, this has to go down the toilet?" asked Farah. "That's the question I think we're all dying to know the answer to, but let me say this. I have to say as a Republican, I hold a top-secret security clearance. I know how to handle classified information. It was wrong when Hillary Clinton destroyed classified federal documents and it's absolutely wrong when Donald Trump does. I'm just shocked he went a step further, not just bleaching it, but sticking it down the toilet which is something else."

