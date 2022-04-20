Secret Service fatally shoots man at Peruvian ambassador's residence in DC

The Secret Service shot and killed a man on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning after what was thought to be a burglary.

According to NBC4 in Washington, police responded to a "burglary in progress" call at the residence of Peruvian Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero just after 8 a.m.

DC Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said that the ambassador’s family heard windows in the rear of the home being smashed and immediately called the police.

WUSA9 reported that the man approached the police with a kind of metal stake. The police fired tasers at the man but they had no effect. It was then that the Secret Service Agents fired their weapons.

NBC reported that two officers were taken to the hospital for observation after sustaining injuries.

"We don’t see these types of incidents around here. This is totally out of the ordinary," Contee also said.

In a statement, the embassy said: “The Embassy of Peru regrets to report that today, early in the morning, a person entered the Official Residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property. Said person was shot by the Secret Service. The Ambassador, his family, the Residential staff and the secret service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities.”

See the press conference with Chief Contee below:

Police: Secret Service officer shoots suspect dead after they allegedly broke into Peruvian ambassad www.youtube.com





