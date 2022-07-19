Secret Service ordered by National Archives to investigate deleted Jan. 6 texts

The United States Secret Service is being ordered by the National Archives and Records Administration to launch an investigation into how texts from Secret Service agents dated on January 6th, 2021 went "missing."

According to CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the National Archives sent a letter to Secret Service Agency Records Officer Damian Kokinda requesting a full report into the records, which the agency says may have been deleted without authorization.

The letter demands that the Secret Service send back a report on its findings "within 30 calendar days of the date of this letter," and it states that the report "must include a complete description of the records affected, a statement of the exact circumstances surrounding the deletion of the messages, a statement of the safeguards established to prevent further loss of documentation, and details of all agency actions taken to salvage, retrieve, or reconstruct the records."



The text messages in question were dated on January 5th and 6th of 2021, which just happened to be the day before and the day of the Capitol riots where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol building to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The Secret Service has claimed that these texts were inadvertently deleted as part of a "device replacement program."