Dems run nationwide ad likening Trump to Putin during Jan. 6 hearings

An organization dedicated to electing Democrats to secretary of state positions aired a nationwide ad on CNN during the prime-time public hearings of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The ad begins with audio of Donald Trump pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to overcome Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

"I'm Amy McGrath, and like so many other veterans, I fought to protect our democracy," the former Senate candidate says while sitting on a bench with the Washington Monument in the background.

"Well, that phone call with President Trump berating Georgia's Secretary of State is what autocracy sounds like. We would expect this from Vladimir Putin, not an American president," she said.

The ad says Trump has recruited "election deniers" to run for secretary of state positions.

"We have to stop this from happening," she said.

There are 27 states with secretary of state races on the 2022 ballot.

Watch below or at this link.