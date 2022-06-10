'Et tu, Ivanka?' Legal experts say Jan. 6 hearing went ‘right for the jugular’ with Trump daughter's testimony

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played a video clip of former White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump in the first half an hour of Thursday prime-time televised hearings.

The older daughter of former President Donald Trump said in her taped deposition that she agreed with Bill Barr that there was not widespread voter fraud.

The committee had early played a clip of Barr's interview where he described the unfounded allegations of voter fraud as "bullsh*t."

"I have been telling everyone who would listen all week long that we would hear from Ivanka early, but I didn’t think it would be this early!" said legal expert Norm Eisen from CNN's green room.

"Committee is going right for the jugular. Good," he continued. "Any trial lawyer worse their salt will tell ya— grabs jury from minute 1 & don’t let go."

Eisen wasn't the only expert to analyze the importance of Ivanka Trump's testimony.

"The focus on Trump & evidence of Trump's inner circle - including his daughter - rejecting Trump's lie about the non-existent fraud makes explicit the choice that Republican members of Congress are now making to support the Trump's plot to overthrow the country," explained former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu.

"Translation: Trump’s own daughter rejects the Big Lie. The Committee is making its case using Trump loyalists," noted former federal prosecutor Kimberly Wehle.

"Nearly everyone in Trump's inner circle, from Attorney General Bill Barr to senior adviser Jason Miller to Trump's own daughter Ivanka Trump, knew he was lying about the 2020 Election, and yet the Republican Party leadership has been trying to hide this from us for 17 months," explained writer Keith Boykin.

"Trump’s not gonna like that Ivanka clip," predicted columnist Molly Jong-Fast.

"Et tu, Ivanka?" wondered conservative lawyer George Conway.