'Whatever you old fart': Marjorie Taylor Greene skewered for Biden insult
(Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is in hot water after an offensive comment she made Friday on President Joe Biden's social media post.

Greene, who was recently criticized for a poor shooting comparison, was responding to Biden's comment on potentially banning assault weapons.

Biden said, "It’s time to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And let me be very clear: If members of Congress refuse to act, then we need to elect new members of Congress who will act."

Greene didn't comment on the meat of the argument made by Biden, instead choosing to insult him.

"Whatever you old fart," she said Friday. "We are electing a new President. Turning 45 into 47." She did not mention that Trump is slightly younger than his Democratic opponent.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican, had an extremely simple response. He said, "The moral and intellectual leader of the Republican Party," sarcastically referring to Greene.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan picked up on that post, joking that not Greene but Sen. John Fetterman is the leader of morality.

"But I was told it was John Fetterman who was ruining decorum and tradition in Congress with his shorts," Hasan wrote on Friday.

Keith Olbermann also chimed in, calling Greene a "semi-Sentient lawn ornament."

"Marjorie Barney Rubble Body Double Greene wants to lose a chop war," he added.

