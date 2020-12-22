Trump's longtime banker abruptly quits Deutsche Bank after falling under scrutiny

President Donald Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank abruptly resigned.

Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, stepped away from the bank effective Dec. 31 to retire, after 14 years at the German lender, reported the New York Times.

The 61-year-old Vrablic joined the bank in 2006 with her longtime colleague Dominic Scalzi, who also resigned from Deutsche Bank, although their reasons weren't immediately clear.

Vrablic had arranged for Deutsche Bank to lend hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump Organization, and the lender opened an internal review in August into a 2013 real estate transaction between her, Scalzi and a company partially owned by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and a White House senior adviser.

Trump first became her client in 2011, and the bank approved more than $300 million in loans for various real estate ventures.



The president's dealings with the lender have been the subject of multiple investigation, including an ongoing probe by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance.