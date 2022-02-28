WATCH: Ukrainian ambassador urges Putin to 'kill himself' like Hitler during UN speech

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations called on Vladimir Putin to fulfill his apparent death wish by taking his own life.

Sergiy Kyslytsya made the startling remarks Monday at an Emergency Special Session to discuss Putin's order to put Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on alert, which the Ukrainian diplomat called insane, and he compared the move to Adolf Hitler's desperate final moments as the Allies encircled Berlin at the end of World War II.

"What a madness," Kyslytsya said. “If [Putin] wants to kill himself, he doesn’t need to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945.”

The 15-member Security Council approved the General Assembly emergency session with 11 votes and three abstentions, and only Russia voted against it.



