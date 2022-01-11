Returning from his COVID-19 infection, NBC late-night host Seth Meyers did a show remotely in which he completely eviscerated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after a humiliating interview on the Fox network.

“Now, I had a terrible week," Meyers said after taking a week off. "But the one silver lining was, at no point during the week was I Ted Cruz."

Cruz had called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol an example of domestic terrorism, which according to the definition by the FBI is an accurate one. That triggered his colleagues, Republican voters and right-wing media. One such person was Tucker Carlson, who hammered Cruz on his show. Crus was then forced to "grovel and debase himself," Meyers said.

"It was so pathetic I honestly thought I was delirious from COVID," he continued. "But it turns out it was real and I was just delirious from my horse pudding."

"Wow, I knew Ted had a thing for self-humiliation, but that is next level. Imagine begging for forgiveness from a cable news host while he sits there with that look he always has on his face," Meyers mocked. He noted that Cruz looked about as pathetic as someone trying to remember the "other guy" from the 80s band Wham.

He went on to describe it as being like "one of those cable news segments where a reporter willingly gets tasered just to show everyone how bad it is." What made it even worse. for Cruz is that he tweeted the video of the embarrassing appearance, which Meyers said was a little like "posting a video of yourself landing nards-first on a handrail during a skateboard fail with the caption: 'Check out how epic this is!'"

He closed by comparing Cruz to the core of Republican Politics in 2022.

"You have to prove to the base that you have no dignity, that you’re willing to humiliate yourself for them and that there’s nothing too pathetic for you to do in order to win their favor," he said.

See the video below and watch Ted Cruz's humiliation here.




