‘Sick of these people.’ NC First Lady Kristin Cooper reports intruder at private home
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images North America/TNS

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper recently questioned the “vibrancy” of Raleigh’s Glenwood South district after a man tried to kick-in the door of her and Gov. Roy Cooper’s private home. On the neighborhood listserv, Cooper said a man tried to kick down the door of the couple’s residence in Forest Park in late April around 3 a.m. “He had no record and didn’t seem to know whose house it was,” she wrote. “Just a guy having ‘fun.’ Did anyone else have a disruption? I’m personally sick of these people roaming the streets of what is obviously a neighborhood, yelling and carr...