Questions raised about Sidney Powell's disbarment hearing this week
Siodney Powell (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

On Sunday the editorial board of the Dallas News noted that infamous Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell is due in court this week where she will attempt to get a suit filed by the State Bar of Texas that could lead to her disbarment dismissed.

Powell, it should be noted, has a multitude of legal problems of her own over her attempts to prove the former president was the victim of election fraud in 2020, including a billion-dollar suit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems.

According to the editors, "... perhaps she has an even bigger battle on her hands here at home, where a suit by the State Bar of Texas seeking sanctions and her possible disbarment is heating up in court. Since the case against her was filed in March, the bar and Powell have exchanged numerous legal blows in a barrage of local court filings. Each side, of course, accuses the other of being politically motivated."

As the editors note, the judge who will hear her appeal is District Judge Andrea Bouressa of the 471st District Court in Collin County, a Republican who was appointed by Donald Trump supporter Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in 2019, with the editors adding that the "former precinct chair and general counsel to the Collin County Republican Party" was subsequently elected in 2020.

"We have no reason to doubt Judge Bouressa’s impartiality and recognize the Southern Methodist University law school graduate’s previous experience as a lawyer in both civil and appellate law. Still, her fairness in the case will no doubt be closely watched," they wrote. "While the Jan. 6 committee hearing continues in the nation’s capital, we see next week’s court date for Powell closer to home as an opportunity for a fair airing of facts involving one of the most important events in our nation’s history."

