Quantcast
Connect with us

Sidney Powell demands Wisconsin officials provide security footage from election center in Detroit

Published

1 min ago

on

Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business (Screen cap).

On Tuesday, right-wing attorney Sidney Powell, one of multiple high-profile lawyers trying to prove widespread election fraud against President Donald Trump, filed a new lawsuit challenging the election results in Wisconsin, where President-elect Joe Biden won by just over 20,000 votes — demanding that the state “decertify” the election.

But one other provision of the lawsuit caught the eye of Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel. Powell is also demanding that election officials in Wisconsin turn over security tape footage from an election center in Detroit, Michigan — an entirely different state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit also names Derrick Van Orden, a failed GOP congressional candidate in Wisconsin, as one of the plaintiffs — but Van Orden promptly clarified on Twitter that he is not affiliated with Powell’s lawsuit in any way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blunder comes one day after Powell drew widespread mockery for another lawsuit in Michigan, citing a source claiming voting irregularities in Edison County — a county that doesn’t exist. Last week, she also attracted attention for misspelling “District Court” two separate ways in a lawsuit in Georgia.

Powell’s misadventures have grown so embarrassing that, although initially she was praised by Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis for having “released the kraken” on Democrats in mid-November, Rudy Giuliani recently clarified on Twitter that “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has discussed ‘pre-emptive pardons’ for Don, Jr, Ivanka and Eric: NYT

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Shortly after reports that Rudy Giuliani discussed a pre-emptive pardon with outgoing President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported that the president is also debating pre-emptive pardons to his family.

"President Trump has discussed with advisers whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, to his son-in-law ... according to two people briefed on the matter," reported Maggie Haberman and Eric Schmidt. "Mr. Trump has told others that he is concerned that a Biden Justice Department might seek retribution against the president by targeting the oldest three of his five children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — as well as Ms. Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Puppet of the propaganda machine’: Biden press secretary hits GOP for repeating Russia ‘misinformation’

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Trump campaign deputy communications director Matt Wolking shared a picture of Jen Psaki, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming White House press secretary, wearing a pink hammer an sickle hat during a meeting with Russian officials.

Here’s Jen Psaki hugging Russia's Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief foreign affairs propagandist while wearing a pink hammer and sickle hat pic.twitter.com/WMJytaxd7J

— Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DHS plans widespread crackdown in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine fraud schemes

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Homeland Security investigators are planning a widespread crackdown on criminals intending to exploit people's desperation for doses of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines.

"Pfizer and Moderna, the two drug companies that applied for emergency vaccine approval this week, have said they will produce enough doses for about 20 million people this month. Health-care employees, law enforcement personnel and other front-line workers are expected to be first in line," reported Nick Miroff. "Production will ramp up after that, but it will probably take several months for companies to make enough doses for the nation’s entire population of 330 million. Fraudsters looking to exploit that unmet demand are a concern for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that announced a new operation this week to stop them."

Continue Reading
 
 