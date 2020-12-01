Sidney Powell demands Wisconsin officials provide security footage from election center in Detroit

On Tuesday, right-wing attorney Sidney Powell, one of multiple high-profile lawyers trying to prove widespread election fraud against President Donald Trump, filed a new lawsuit challenging the election results in Wisconsin, where President-elect Joe Biden won by just over 20,000 votes — demanding that the state “decertify” the election.

But one other provision of the lawsuit caught the eye of Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel. Powell is also demanding that election officials in Wisconsin turn over security tape footage from an election center in Detroit, Michigan — an entirely different state.

This lawsuit, in Wisconsin, demands “security camera recording of all rooms used in the voting process at the TCF Center,” which is in Detroit, which is not a city in Wisconsin. https://t.co/6NjpR4TK7o — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 1, 2020

I wish I was kidding! pic.twitter.com/AP76GUYTI2 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 1, 2020

The lawsuit also names Derrick Van Orden, a failed GOP congressional candidate in Wisconsin, as one of the plaintiffs — but Van Orden promptly clarified on Twitter that he is not affiliated with Powell’s lawsuit in any way.

The blunder comes one day after Powell drew widespread mockery for another lawsuit in Michigan, citing a source claiming voting irregularities in Edison County — a county that doesn’t exist. Last week, she also attracted attention for misspelling “District Court” two separate ways in a lawsuit in Georgia.

Powell’s misadventures have grown so embarrassing that, although initially she was praised by Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis for having “released the kraken” on Democrats in mid-November, Rudy Giuliani recently clarified on Twitter that “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President.”