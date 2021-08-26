Sidney Powell: I'm 'stepping in' to help defend the MAGA rioters from criminal charges

In conversation with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon on Wednesday, infamous "kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell announced that she is planning to aid the legal defense of those on trial for participating in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"DefendingTheRepublic.org, our (c)(4) nonprofit that I founded shortly after the election disaster, fraud, massive fraud — we are stepping in to defend and assist in the defense of the January 6th defendants," Powell told Bannon.

Powell, who is currently facing sanctions and possible disbarment, is notorious for filing a series of ill-conceived lawsuits to try to overturn the results of the election and keep Donald Trump in office, even though she had no valid evidence to support her claims of widespread election fraud. She got a number of basic facts wrong in her suits, at one point even seeming to think Detroit was part of Wisconsin.

