Trump supporters seized Georgia voting data in raid organized by Sidney Powell: report

A group of Donald Trump supporters stormed into a Georgia election office and absconded with voter data at the direction of Sidney Powell, according to a new report.

An examination by the Washington Post shows that Powell, a former Trump lawyer, helped organize the alleged breach in rural Coffee County and paid for the operation through her nonprofit, which at the time listed Michael Flynn among its directors, and the team she directed allegedly copied data from voting machines that have been misrepresented as "proof" of the former president's election fraud lies.

“We scanned every freaking ballot," said Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall in a recorded phone call. “[We] scanned all the equipment, imaged all the hard drives and scanned every single ballot.”

The newspaper relied on interviews, documents obtained through public-records requests, surveillance video, text messages, depositions and other records gathered by the plaintiffs alleging that Georgia's elections are not secure, and Powell responded to a request for comment by urging the Post to examine her testimony before the Jan 6 committee, which hasn't been made public, and Flynn did not respond.

Courts or state lawmakers at least twice gave Trump supporters access to the machines, which are considered by the federal government to be "critical infrastructure," and local authorities in at least six other counties in four states gave non-authorized people access to voting machines or their data.

Powell hired members of the Atlanta firm SullivanStrickler, whom she paid $26,000, to collect the data at the Coffee County elections office, as was previously reported, and prosecutors are now investigating the case.

Coffee County, which Trump won in a landslide, refused to certify its results, which Trump allies cited in a Dec. 16 draft executive order to seize voting machines, and Powell and Flynn tried to days later to get Trump to issue the order and name his campaign attorney special counsel to investigate alleged fraud, which he ultimately didn't do.