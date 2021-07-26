'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell gets schooled after claiming ‘hundreds’ of Jan. 6 attackers are in jail
Lawyer Sidney Powell speaks during an event at Hillsdale College. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Sidney Powell revealed Sunday that she will be joining the legal team helping "hundreds" of Jan. 6 attackers who are currently in prison and asked for money to support them.

The problem, however, is that there aren't "hundreds" of people in jail for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Far from it, in fact. BuzzFeed justice reporter Zoe Tillman explained, there are just 66 in custody, with a few waiting for a detention hearing. A whopping 478 were allowed to go home awaiting trial.


It's unclear the degree to which Jan. 6 attackers are willing to accept Powell's help as she failed to win so many lawsuits around the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump. She and ally Lin Wood are both facing sanctions in Michigan for what some said was a reckless filing filled with inaccuracies.

Even Wood accused Powell of putting his name on court documents without his authorization.

