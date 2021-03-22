'She just called Republicans and Trump supporters stupid': Americans fume over Sidney Powell's defense
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell argued in her court filings that she shouldn't be believed when she talked about Dominion Voting Systems somehow conspiring with long-dead Venezuelan leader Hugo Chaves to overthrow the 2020 U.S. election.

The lies that Powell, Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and other Republicans have pushed inspired the "stop the steal" rally that ended in an all-out insurrection to stop the election certification at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Many Trump supporters did believe Powell and the others as they promoted the conspiracy theories and it's caused a massive rift among Democrats and Republicans in the country. A Feb 5 poll showed that 65 percent of Republicans don't believe that President Joe Biden is the lawfully elected president.

It led to many online fuming for the crisis they've created. See their comments below: