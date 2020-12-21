'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell spotted at the White House -- here's what she wants
Photo: Screen capture

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Sunday that disgraced former lawyer to President Donald Trump was spotted at the White House on Sunday evening.

Trump has thought about naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate election fraud in his final month of office. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance explained on MSNBC Sunday that it isn't possible.

"Picking a special counsel isn't like nominating an inquisitor at Hogwarts," she said.

According to Haberman, yesterday, Rudy "Giuliani joined the discussion by phone initially, while Ms. Powell was at the White House for a meeting that became raucous and involved people shouting at each other at times, according to one of the people briefed on what took place."

But on Sunday, Powell was back.

"She was once again pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines to examine them, per a person with knowledge of the meeting. Unclear if POTUS is planning to go along with it."

The CEO of Overstock.com was also present.