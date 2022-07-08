Simone Biles responds after being insulted by Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis

Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles responded on Friday after Donald Trump's campaign attorney Jenna Ellis lashed out at her.

Ellis, the attorney who participated in Trump's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, took a shot at Biles and star soccer player Megan Rapinoe after they were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden this week.

"Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe," Ellis tweeted.

As expected, Ellis was on the receiving end of a wave of backlash over the tweet, many of it coming from high-profile figures.

"Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals," the White House noted when announcing the award. "Biles is also a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault."

Among those firing back was Biles herself, who tweeted, "who is Jenna Ellis? Asking for everyone."

Biden designated 17 Americans to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three of them posthumous.

The White House said the medal recognizes "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

Ahead of a ceremony on July 7, the White House said those honored had "overcome significant obstacles... and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities -- and across the world -- while blazing trails for generations to come."

One posthumous recipient this year is John McCain, a one-time Republican presidential nominee, long-time senator from Arizona, and Vietnam War veteran who won a Purple Heart.

Previous winners of the presidential medal include the basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Motown singer Diana Ross and the actor Robert De Niro.





With additional reporting by AFP