'Sit down, Jim Jordan': MSNBC host targets Republican's Fani Willis obsession

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has "forgotten who Fani Willis is and what exactly she has accomplished in her time in office," a MSNBC host said.

Symone D. Sanders-Townsend, host of "Symone," published an article on Tuesday in which she argues that Willis is being underestimated by Jordan, a local judge, and more. Jack Smith, she argues, has seemingly escaped similar levels of doubt and scrutiny.

"In a letter last week, Willis gave a sharp retort to House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, after he demanded that she turn over all documents related to her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and the 18 other people indicted in Georgia in August," the host said. "This comes after Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the Georgia case, said that he was “very skeptical” of Willis’ plan to put all 19 defendants on trial in October. It seems that McAfee, Jordan and other critics have forgotten who Fani Willis is and what exactly she has accomplished in her time in office."

Symone goes on to defend Willis' record.

"In her almost 20 years as a prosecutor, Willis has led more than 100 jury trials; she is an expert in RICO cases; and she prosecuted one of Georgia’s largest criminal cases involving a cheating scandal in the Atlanta Public Schools system," she said "In fact, since becoming Fulton County’s chief prosecutor, her office’s conviction rate has stood at close to 90%. That conviction rate matters because prosecutors only bring cases they believe that they can win."

Symone further says special counsel Smith seems to be "avoiding the same level of scrutiny and second-guessing."

"Many seem content to take Smith at his word and assume that he knows what he is doing while not extending Willis the same good faith," she added. "Fani Willis is not new to this, so where is the confidence in her prosecutorial skills? It may never come. But if I’m confident of one thing, it’s that Fani Willis knows what she’s doing."

