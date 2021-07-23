'Stand up for our culture!' GOP lawmaker touts Aunt Jemima and Confederate statues in bizarre rant
Screengrab.

On Friday, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers took to Twitter with a furious tirade full of culture-war red meat, in which she defended Confederate monuments and a host of brands that have been retired or proposed to be retired based on racial controversies.

"I like Indians and I like Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don't like traitors who hate America," wrote Rogers, apparently missing the irony of herself praising literal traitors. "Stand up for our culture!"

Rogers is a fierce Trump supporter and an advocate of the controversial partisan "audit" going on in Maricopa County, and has given commentary to the far-right conspiracy theory network One America News (OANN) as they have covered the process.

In recent weeks, she has drawn national scrutiny. She has called for a do over of the presidential election, and has also promoted neo-Nazi conspiracy theories about the "Great Replacement" of white people by racial and ethnic minorities.

