'God bless Russia': SNL imagines Easter message from Marjorie Taylor Greene

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined various politicians and celebrities send out Easter messages.
"Hi, I'm Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). I've been saying aggressively to all my Jewish and Muslim colleagues, 'Happy Easter!' Don't worry, this rifle is chocolate, but the bullets are real."
She went on to voice opinions about the LGBTQ and Easter.
"So happy Easter and God bless Russia — I mean America," she said with an eye roll.
"Kind of both, right?" she wondered.
Greene was followed by a profane impersonation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
And then a very rambling Donald Trump made an appearance.
