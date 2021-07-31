Russians hacked email accounts of federal prosecutors — including Southern District of New York: report

The Justice Department revealed on Friday that the same Russian hackers alleged to have committed the SolarWinds cyber attack reportedly breached the email accounts of federal prosecutors.
"The department said 80% of Microsoft email accounts used by employees in the four U.S. attorney offices in New York were breached. All told, the Justice Department said 27 U.S. Attorney offices had at least one employee's email account compromised during the hacking campaign," the Associated Press reported.
That would include the Southern District of New York office in Manhattan that was once led by Rudy Giuliani — and is now investigating the former mayor. It is also the office that prosecuted Michael Cohen.
"The Justice Department said in a statement that it believes the accounts were compromised from May 7 to Dec. 27, 2020. Such a timeframe is notable because the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private-sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine U.S. government agencies, was first discovered and publicized in mid-December," the Associated Press reported.