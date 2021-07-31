Russians hacked email accounts of federal prosecutors — including Southern District of New York: report

"It's the more desperate, more extreme and more untethered Donald Trump trying to cheat, or in this case overturn the election," said Goldman. "The Ukraine impeachment was all about Donald Trump trying to cheat in the 2020 election. He had won the 2016 election using Russian interference. He wasn't charged criminally with that, but the Mueller report indicated that he certainly knew about it. His campaign knew about it and they used the Russian interference. Then he tried to extort Ukraine into helping him cheat in the election. Then he lost the election. Now he is simply going all out so to speak to overturn the election. It is a stunning, stunning request."

"There are other things that in the notes that jump out to me that I think will be very relevant to prosecutors looking at Donald Trump's conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election," said Goldman. "The first thing he says that jumped out to me is, 'you may not read the internet as much as I do.' You will remember, Chris, that there was a lot of internet chatter about storming the Capitol right in the lead-up through January 6th and one of the issues in impeachment, too, was how much did Donald Trump know? Well, here he is admitting that he read the internet and then the other thing, which is separate and apart from the coup here, is him, once again, asking them to prosecute Hunter Biden. This is the president of the United States asking the Department of Justice to prosecute his political enemy. That is banana republic stuff."

"How can it not be the case that this is not a crime?" said Hayes. "I mean, someone once described the coup attempt as akin to someone walking down a hallway of a home and trying every door ... now they all ended up locked, so he couldn't steal the stuff. But if one was opened, he obviously would have and that seems criminal to me just in an intuitive sense."

"I think we all need to look at all of these notes and reported recordings as pieces of evidence in a larger puzzle," said Goldman. "That's why I point out that admission of his that he reads the internet. That type of thing can be very helpful to prosecutors to piece together a case. The problem is, is that no one has ever done this before. It's not something that's ever been anticipated, that a president would literally try to have a coup in order to overturn an election by will. Purely by will."

