Solomon Pena MAGA
Photo: Solomon Pena /Twitter

New details emerged on Tuesday involving the case of Solomon Pena, a failed Republican New Mexico state legislature candidate who has been accused of hiring other men to shoot bullets at the homes of Democratic officials.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa has now told CBS News' Scott MacFarlane that Pena actually showed up to her home after he lost an election last year to his Democratic rival and warned her against certifying the results.

Pena told Barboa that there were "irregularities" in the election that should cause her to delay certification.

Barboa declined his request, as he lost his election by more than 45 percentage points and the chances of voter fraud that massive occurring are infinitesimally small.

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene scores prime spot on Homeland Security Committee despite 9/11 conspiracy theories

After the election was certified, Pena grew even more unhinged, according to a police report cited by MacFarlane. Among other things, Pena began texting with an accomplice and hyping up a potential "civil war."

"They just certified it," Pena complained in one message. "They sold us out to the highest bidder.”

“They were literally laughing at us, while they were doing it," he complained in another.

Days after this, shots were fired into Barboa's home, allegedly at Pena's direction.


SmartNews