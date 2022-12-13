Some Taylor Swift fans to get another chance at coveted ‘Eras Tour’ tickets

"We will do all of the business of the committee on the 19th," Thompson said. That will include votes on all criminal referrals and adopting the report before the committee is officially dissolved and the new Congress is sworn in.

The final print of the report will not be public until the 21st, but the meeting will show information and details at the meeting.

The report will also have five or six referrals, he said. But those referrals were also clarified as "categories" that will detail the findings for the report.

"The difference — it's referrals. Some go one place. Some go another. So, they all don't go to the same place," said Thompson.

He said that criminal referrals that the "sub-committee" has been working on will be part of the discussion on the 19th.

Raw Story asked Thompson about the newly revealed text messages from Mark Meadows in which Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) says the president must declare martial law to stop Joe Biden from being able to take office. The Congressman, who likely had the information prior to the public release, said that he wasn't all that surprised.

He agreed that it "should be [disturbing] to any patriotic American that people would move to that level to want to declare martial law because your candidate lost the election."





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo