Even if it's fake news -- you gotta love Space Force trending

Space Force. The final frontier of fake news. These are the voyages of the Starship Trump. It's a 5-minute mission: to explore strange new hoaxes. To seek out new scams and new suckers. To boldly go where no corrupt politician has ever gone before.

in a nation that has turned its lonely eyes to social media in the collective second-by-second countdown until the end of 2020, we now have the likes of #SpaceForce and #Starship Troopers trending. It's all about unconfirmed new designs for the Guardians of Space Force. It might be fake news. But who cares?

It is important to understand that any discussion of Space Force has a high probability of preposterousness as long as the asteroid Donald Trump hovers over America. Ever the master brander, Trump has slapped his name on the program like an old casino purchased on the auction block.

The Space Force program actually began under President Ronald Reagan, although its 1982 origins are known mostly to Americans who have bookmarked https://www.spaceforce.mil, the agency's official website. There you'll find a futuristic logo and a catchy name -- Space Force Guardians -- but to date, at least, there are no cool uniform designs to see.

Don't tell that to the good people and bots on Twitter. Today, the platform is enjoying a meteor shower of tweets unveiling --and mercilessly ridiculing -- new uniform designs that may well have originated over a good bong somewhere.

Twitter has greeted it all with annoying solemnity:

"Military spokesperson says the viral mock-ups of US Space Force uniforms that are being compared Starship Troopers and Spaceballs costumes are not real

The uniform graphic being shared on social media is not an official US Space Force uniform design concept," Maj. Nick Mercurio said in an email to Military.com. "The Space Force service dress uniform is still in development."

Who cares?

An earlier disclaimer for #Starship Troopers was less definitive: "People are comparing some unofficial US Space Force uniform concepts to those seen in 1997's Starship Troopers and 1987's Spaceballs. The military has not yet confirmed what uniform concepts will actually go into production."

Never have disclaimers mattered less. Whoever came up with the new designs that have turned Twitter a virtual military-fashion runway deserves all the likes and retweets they get.

With the caveat that some tweets might have disappeared by the time you read this, what follows are some of the finer descriptions of what the Guardians might be styling. One of the earlier posters was Travis Akers, veteran Navy military officer and social-media sensation and activist.

And who doesn't love a good Spaceballs reference?





No less a fashion expert than the distinguished never-Trumper Bill Kristol weighed in:

Others came up with their own designs:















The latest posts are greeted increasingly with the warning from some website called taskandpurpose.com: "No these Space Force uniform concepts aren't real. Would you like to know more?"



Here are my two responses: I don't care. And no. With all the depressing real news raining upon the world like a meteor shower, we could all do worse than have a robust debate about Space Guardian garb in detoxing from 2020 and Donald Trump.