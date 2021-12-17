WATCH: Matt Gaetz describes how he would upend Congress as Speaker of the House

Controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) explained on Dinesh D'Souza's podcast how he would remake the House of Representatives if he were elected Speaker following the 2022 midterm elections, which Republicans are widely seen as the likely frontrunners.

Gaetz, who is reportedly under federal investigation for child sex trafficking, called for two major changes to Congress in the interview with D'Souza, who was pardoned by Donald Trump after pleading guilty illegally funneling money to a GOP Senate candidate.

Using the phrase, "if I were Speaker of the House," Gaetz outlined a plan to shift the focus of Congress away from lawmaking and seek to aggressively minimize the power of the minority party.

"Now, there are many Republicans who believe that we're going to be taking the majority, Dinesh, and I want to make sure that we're worthy of the majority," he explained. "And I don't believe that we ought to do a re-run of the John Boehner, Paul Ryan, strategy of just, you know, passing bills that we know Joe Biden will veto, calling it a moral victory."

"So here's my competing, alternative vision: convert every committee into an oversight committee," he said, explaining list of favorite topics on Fox News he would like to see investigated.

Gaetz also described how he would like to make Congress more like the Florida legislature, where he came up under the tutelage of his father, Don Gaetz, who was the power president of the state Senate.

"I think the Republican Speaker of the House ought to take suggestions from Democrats as to who that they would like on committees, but we ought to place all the Democrats on all the committees," he said. "By the way, that's not unprecedented, that's what we do in the state of Florida."



"And so, if I were Speaker of the House, I would be very eager to take Nancy Pelosi's suggestions, but I would give her no power to put even a single of her members on committee without my approval, because that's the way they've treated our members in some cases," he said.







