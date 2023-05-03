Special counsel investigating Trump Org's handling of Mar-a-Lago security tapes: report
Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Turnberry. (Shutterstock.com)

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is now investigating how the Trump Organization handled surveillance tapes from his Mar-a-Lago country club as part of the probe into classified documents illegally stashed on the property, reported CNN on Wednesday.

"The handling of the footage, and how employees within the Trump Organization responded to the Justice Department’s demand for it, have prompted a new round of grand jury subpoenas to top Trump employees in the last few weeks, the sources told CNN," reported Katelyn Polantz and Paula Reid. "Longtime Trump Organization executives Matthew Calamari Sr. and his son Matthew Calamari Jr. are expected to appear Thursday before the grand jury investigating possible mishandling of classified documents brought to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources said. Prosecutors are expected to ask them about the handling of the surveillance footage and Trump employees’ conversations following the subpoena, according to the sources."

The classified document probe is one of two major cases involving former President Donald Trump that Smith is overseeing, the other being the investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The footage has been a part of the Justice Department’s investigation into possible mishandling of classified records at the Florida beach club after Trump left the presidency and possible obstruction of justice. No charges have been brought in the case, and Trump has denied any wrongdoing," said the report. "CNN has previously reported the footage captured Walt Nauta, an aide close to the ex-president, Nauta and another Mar-a-Lago employee moving boxes containing documents out of a storage closet."

"The Calamaris are among several witnesses expected to testify in Smith’s investigation on Thursday, sources said," the report continued. "Prosecutors have previously brought in lower-level Trump employees for questioning about the surveillance footage, including how it may have been handled in response to the subpoena for it and if it could have been tampered with, two sources told CNN this week."

Trump has fiercely resisted the investigation, claiming he had a right to take the documents. However, he has also justified his actions by boasting that Mar-a-Lago is a "highly secured facility." In reality, the country club has seen numerous security breaches, including by nationals from hostile foreign powers.

