Spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’ chips removed from store shelves after 14-year-old’s death

Originally, Weiss and Hunter Biden had a plea agreement planned on the gun charge and a pair of tax charges, but it fell apart during a hearing when Weiss said the investigation was ongoing and more charges could come later, something Hunter Biden's attorneys say was not stipulated to.

Additionally, Wu argued, the new gun indictment "is also ill-advised because the defense has a colorable argument that DOJ cannot renege on the diversion agreement. Biden’s defense attorney Abbe Lowell has already stated that in their view the diversion agreement was already entered into, approved, and that Biden is in full compliance with the terms." This issue means that a judge could theoretically find the DOJ is barred from reneging on the agreement — this is a similar issue to the one that overturned the sexual assault conviction of comedian Bill Cosby.

What seems to be going on here, Wu argued, is that Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, was pressured by allegations from GOP lawmakers that Hunter Biden was receiving too light a sentence, and wanted to crack down more harshly after the fact for better optics — which is not how the justice system should work.

The Justice Department, concluded Wu, is not meant to "go exploring into the unknown looking for charges." Rather, "they should apply the law to the facts before them, and five years is more than enough time for Weiss and the DOJ to have done just that — and completed the Hunter Biden mission."