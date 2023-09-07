Spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’ chips removed from store shelves after 14-year-old’s death

Sarah Dussault/Bay Area News Group/TNS
The company behind the “One Chip Challenge” is removing its extremely spicy products from store shelves following a teenager’s death. “The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children,” Paqui wrote in a statement. “We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” they added. “As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves.” Paqui issued ...