lgbtq students
Photo: Shutterstock

A Texas school district canceled a field trip to see a performance of "James and the Giant Peach" after a single parent complained that actors were dressed in drag.

The parent raised concerns at a recent school board meeting that some actors were playing both men and women in the performance, saying that was inappropriate for children, and the Spring Branch Independent School District canceled the visit, reported KTRK-TV.

"Spring Branch ISD's pending field trips to the Main Street Theater performance of 'James and the Giant Peach' are being canceled due to concerns raised about the age-appropriateness of the performance," administrators told the TV station.

The play, which is based on the Roald Dahl book, is intended for children as young as first grade, and a spokeswoman for Main Street Theater said the parent who complained was wrong.

"Drag is a different art form," said Shannon Emerick, the theater's marketing director. "There is a whole art form that is drag. The amazing thing is the kids just believe the story. They're not interested in any agendas or anything else anyone thinks is going on."

A Spring Branch parent agreed, and said that shouldn't matter either way.

"Drag is not a big deal -- it's theater, it's art," said parent Cheri Thomas. "It's been part of our culture for years."



