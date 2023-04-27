A Texas school district canceled a field trip to see a performance of "James and the Giant Peach" after a single parent complained that actors were dressed in drag.
The parent raised concerns at a recent school board meeting that some actors were playing both men and women in the performance, saying that was inappropriate for children, and the Spring Branch Independent School District canceled the visit, reported KTRK-TV.
"Spring Branch ISD's pending field trips to the Main Street Theater performance of 'James and the Giant Peach' are being canceled due to concerns raised about the age-appropriateness of the performance," administrators told the TV station.
The play, which is based on the Roald Dahl book, is intended for children as young as first grade, and a spokeswoman for Main Street Theater said the parent who complained was wrong.
"Drag is a different art form," said Shannon Emerick, the theater's marketing director. "There is a whole art form that is drag. The amazing thing is the kids just believe the story. They're not interested in any agendas or anything else anyone thinks is going on."
A Spring Branch parent agreed, and said that shouldn't matter either way.
"Drag is not a big deal -- it's theater, it's art," said parent Cheri Thomas. "It's been part of our culture for years."
An Arizona state representative who was caught on camera swiping and hiding Bibles that were in the House’s members-only lounge apologized on Wednesday for her actions, AZ Family reported.
“I recognize that my actions could have been seen as something less than playful and offensive, and for those of you I have offended, I deeply apologize. That was never the intent,” said Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton.
Hamilton issued her apology on the House floor, saying, "I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense committee by my actions of hiding Bibles in the members’ lounge."
Hamilton, who is also a Presbyterian minister, was caught on video by a camera that was set up to catch the person who was swiping the Bibles. The video showed her hiding the books in places like a fridge and under a seat cushion.
“The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend,” she said. “I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have begun with a conversation. And for that, I apologize."
She went on to say that she respect people of all faiths.
“I hold scripture very dear to my heart; it is what guides me. It is what shapes and informs the decisions that I make,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is facing fresh calls to resign after her extended absence—and Sen. Joe Manchin's inclination to partner with Republicans—led to the Wednesday passage of a resolution to roll back Biden administration emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks.
In a 50-49 vote, Manchin (D-W.Va.)—a fossil fuel industry beneficiary known for obstructing his own party's priorities, particularly on climate policy—joined all Senate Republicans to narrowly pass the Congressional Review Act resolution, which the White House has said President Joe Biden will veto if it is also approved by the GOP-controlled House of Representatives.
Feinstein (D-Calif.), an 89-year-old who plans to retire when her term expires in January 2025, has been away from Capitol Hill since late February recovering from shingles. She has already faced pressure to step down because without her vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the GOP can block Biden's judicial nominees—and Republicans have prevented Democrats from temporarily replacing her on the panel.
"Because Sen. Feinstein was absent, the Senate overturned a Biden rule that would cut pollution from heavy-duty trucks and causes harm to people's lungs. We are putting decorum over democracy and our values. It's time for Sen. Feinstein to step down gracefully," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said Thursday morning.
Khanna—who is supporting Congresswoman Barbara Lee, one of three California Democrats running to fill Feinstein's Senate seat next year—is one of a handful of House Democrats who have previously called for the veteran lawmaker to step down.
Democratic strategist and communications consultant Sawyer Hackett similarly said Wednesday night that "Feinstein's refusal to resign negates the expanded Senate majority Democrats overcame tremendous odds to achieve."
"Republican measures are passing in a Democratic Senate," Hackett stressed. "Step down."
Also emphasizing the Senate GOP's power under current conditions, San Francisco-based immigration attorney Jeremy Rosenberg tweeted: "Unconscionable. Yet completely avoidable. It's past time for Sen. Feinstein to step down."
Rosenberg further noted that if Feinstein were to acquiesce to resignations demands, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom would be responsible for selecting her replacement.
While calls for Feinstein to exit the Senate mounted, Manchin came under fire as "a one-man pollution machine" for what one reporter described as his "warpath against his own party."
Echoing Senate Republicans, Manchin claimed Wednesday that "the Biden administration wants to burden the trucking industry with oppressive regulations that will increase prices by thousands of dollars and push truck drivers and small trucking companies out of business," and warned against enabling the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to "continue to seize unrestrained power."
The EPA's nitrogen oxide (NOx) rule, finalized in December, requires heavy- and medium-duty vehicles starting in model year 2027 to meet the "most stringent" emissions reduction option first proposed by the agency a year ago.
Nitrogen oxides are produced from fuel burning and mix with other pollutants in the atmosphere to create smog and acid rain. High levels of smog have been linked to respiratory diseases and asthma. The EPA estimates that the rule will reduce NOx emissions from the heavy-duty truck fleet by 48 percent by 2045.
If the most ambitious goals outlined in the rule are met by 2045, the EPA projects that early onset asthma cases among children will decline by 18,000 per year and premature deaths will go down by 2,900 annually.
Evergreen Action highlighted in a series of tweets that "heavy-duty vehicles are a MAJOR source of NOx pollution that contributes to negative health impacts like lung and heart diseases—and are especially harmful to low-income, Black, and Brown communities that live near major roads and ports."
"Meanwhile, many automakers have already committed to transitioning to zero-emissions vehicles, and the cost of electrifying heavy-duty vehicles is getting cheaper every year," the group added. "The Biden administration has also already committed to vetoing the resolution if it passes the House, but it is still shameful to see Republicans trying to undermine the right of every American to breathe clean air."
Being flexible and learning to adapt when the world changes is something you practice every day. Whether you run into a new construction site and have to reroute your commute or download a new streaming app and have to relearn how to find your favorite show, changing familiar behaviors in response to new situations is an essential skill.
To make these adaptations, your brain changes its activity patterns within a structure called the prefrontal cortex – an area of the brain critical for cognitive functions such as attention, planning and decision-making. But which specific circuits “tell” the prefrontal cortex to update its activity patterns in order to change behavior have been unknown.
The prefrontal cortex of the brain is involved in executive functions like self-control and decision-making.
We are a team ofneuroscientists who study how the brain processes information and what happens when this function is impaired. In our newly published research, we discovered a special class of neurons in the prefrontal cortex that may enable flexible behavior and, when they malfunction, may lead to conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Inhibitory neurons and learning new rules
Inhibitory neurons dampen the activity of other neurons in the brain. Researchers have traditionally assumed they send their electrical and chemical outputs only to nearby neurons. However, we found a particular class of inhibitory neurons in the prefrontal cortex that communicate across long distances to neurons in the opposite hemisphere of the brain.
We wondered whether these long-range inhibitory connections are involved in coordinating changes in activity patterns across the left and right prefrontal cortex. By doing so, they might provide the critical signals that help you change your behavior at the right moment.
To test the function of these long-range inhibitory connections, we observed mice performing a task that required them to learn a rule to receive a reward and then later adapt to a new rule in order to continue receiving the reward. In this task, mice dug in bowls to find hidden food. Initially, the smell of garlic or the presence of sand within a bowl might indicate the location of the hidden food. The specific cue associated with the reward would later change, forcing the mice to learn a new rule.
We found that silencing the long-range inhibitory connections between the left and right prefrontal cortex caused the mice to get stuck, or perseverate, on one rule and prevented them from learning new ones. They were unable to change gears and learn that the old cue was now meaningless and the new cue signaled food.
Brain waves and flexible behavior
We also made surprising discoveries about how these long-range inhibitory connections create behavioral flexibility. Specifically, they synchronize a set of “brain waves” called gamma oscillations across the two hemispheres. Gamma oscillations are rhythmic fluctuations in brain activity that occur roughly 40 times per second. These fluctuations can be detected during many cognitive functions, such as when performing a task that requires holding information in your memory or making different movements based on what you see on a computer screen.
Though scientists have observed the presence of gamma oscillations for many decades, their function has been controversial. Many researchers think that the synchronization of these rhythmic fluctuations across different brain regions doesn’t serve any useful purpose. Others have speculated that synchronization across different brain regions enhances communication between those regions.
Fluctuations in neural activity manifest as brain waves, or neural oscillations.
We found a completely different potential role for gamma synchrony. When long-range inhibitory connections synchronize gamma oscillations across the left and right prefrontal cortex, they seem to also gate communication between them. When mice learn to disregard a previously established rule that no longer leads to a reward, these connections synchronize gamma oscillations and seem to stop one hemisphere from maintaining unneeded activity patterns in the other. In other words, long-range inhibitory connections seem to stop input from one hemisphere from “getting in the way” of the other when it is trying to learn something new.
For example, the left prefrontal cortex can “remind” the right prefrontal cortex about your usual route to work. But when long-range inhibitory connections synchronize these two areas, they also seem to shut off these reminders and enable new patterns of brain activity corresponding to your new commute to take hold.
Finally, these long-range inhibitory connections also trigger long-lasting effects. Shutting off these connections just once caused mice to have trouble learning new rules several days later. Conversely, rhythmically stimulating these connections to artificially synchronize gamma oscillations can reverse these deficits and restore normal learning.
Cognitive flexibility and schizophrenia
Long-range inhibitory connections play an important role in cognitive flexibility. The inability to appropriately update previously learned rules is one hallmark form of cognitive impairment in psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Research has also seen deficiencies in gamma synchronization and abnormalities in a class of prefrontal inhibitory neurons, which includes the ones we studied, in people with schizophrenia. In this context, our study suggests that treatments that target these long-range inhibitory connections may help improve cognition in people with schizophrenia by synchronizing gamma oscillations.
Many details of how these connections affect brain circuits remain unknown. For example, we do not know exactly which cells within the prefrontal cortex receive input from these long-range inhibitory connections and change their activity patterns to learn new rules. We also do not know whether there are specific molecular pathways that produce the long-lasting changes in neural activity. Answering these questions could reveal how the brain flexibly switches between maintaining and updating old information and potentially lead to new treatments for schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions.