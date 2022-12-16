'Very nerve-wracking': Parents and students on edge after racist graffiti reported at SC high school

Vandals drew racist and obscene images on a bathroom wall at a South Carolina high school.

A spokesperson for Richland Two School District said the graffiti had been cleaned from the restroom wall at Spring Valley High School, but parents expressed concern about safety after pictures of the vandalism were circulated online, reported WIS-TV.

"This is very nerve-wracking," said parent Marcus Harland. "It should raise some concern for your child’s safety."

Vandals spray-painted "f blacks" and drew what appeared to be pentagrams and a hood, and school staffers first noticed the graffiti on Wednesday.

“The graffiti was deeply offensive to our entire community, and it’s important for you to know that Spring Valley High will not tolerate students being targeted based on their race," said Spring Hill principal Jeff Temoney in a statement. "We strive to make our school a healthy learning environment where students grow and thrive.”



School officials said no similar incidents have been reported at Spring Hill, and officials said they would investigate the vandalism

“I would not, and I do not take this as a joke and I think our schools and district have made it very clear whether it’s weapons racism we do not take any of this as a joke,” said school board chair Lindsay Agostini.